India vs. Bahrain – Football Match Report – March 23, 2022

Bahrain beat India 2-1 on Wednesday in Manama, Bahrain thanks to goals from Mohamed Hardan and Mahdi Humaidan. Rahul Bheke scored for India while captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved the penalty early.

In this match 5 players made their international debut. While head coach Igor Stimac named VP Suhair and Danish Farooq in the starting line-up, Naorem Roshan Singh, Aniket Jadhav and Anwar Ali came in as second-half substitutes.

Earlier in the first half, an impressive Bahrain were almost off to a perfect start as they…