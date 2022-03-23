LATEST

India vs Bangladesh, Women’s World Cup 2022 Highlights: India defeat Bangladesh by 110 runs, boost semifinal hopes

India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2022 Highlights: India defeat Bangladesh by 110 runs, boost semifinal hopes

  • March 22, 2022 01:06 PM IST

    IND W vs BAN W: That’s it!

    Jhulan Goswami clean bowled Ritu Moni to get Bangladesh’s final wicket for India. With this, India won the match by 110 runs. In reply to India’s 229/7, Bangladesh could only manage 119/10 in 40.3 overs.

  • March 22, 2022 01:01 PM IST

    IND W vs BAN W Live Updates: Some Limitations

    Jahanara Alam hit some boundaries in the last over bowled by Sneh Rana and after 40 overs Bangladesh’s total reached 115/9. Rana also completed his 10 overs, in which he took four wickets and conceded 30 runs.

