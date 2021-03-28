LATEST

India Vs England, 3rd ODI: India Survive Late Fightback, Clinch Series In Thriller – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
India Vs England, 3rd ODI: India Survive Late Fightback, Clinch Series In Thriller - Tech Kashif
India vs England, 3rd ODI: India Survive Late Fightback, Clinch Series in Thriller

India survived a major scare as they held onto their nerve to win the third ODI against England by 7 runs. This meant that the Men in Blue clinch the ODI series 2-1. Chasing 330 for a win, England kept on losing timely wickets and at one stage were 155/5. But then came in Sam Curran who almost threatened to take his side home against improbable odds.

ALSO READ – India Vs England, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pune

ALSO READ – IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Set to Join Elite Captain’s Club; to Lead India in 200th International Match

Earlier Shardul Thakur bowled brilliantly to pick four wickets. He managed to dismiss Dawid Malan (50 off 50) and Liam Livingtsone (36 off 31) in quick succession to derail England’s chase midway. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had dismissed dangerman Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow to reduce England to 28/2.

Earlier in first innings: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya hit stroke-filled half-centuries but Indian lower-order caved in meekly to settle for a below-par 329 against England in the third and final ODI here on Sunday. Pant’s sparkling knock of 78 off 62 balls was well supported by Hardik (64 off 44 balls) but India lost their last four wickets for a mere eight runs to finish at least 30 runs short on another batting belter.

Pant, during his career-best knock plundered four maximums and five boundaries, while Hardik had five fours and four sixes during their 99-run stand for the fifth wicket. However Krunal Pandya’s (25 off 34 balls) serious limitations while facing express pace was exposed by Mark Wood (3/34) as India lost the momentum during the final 10 overs despite brilliant 103 run opening stand inside 15 overs between Rohit Sharma (37; 6×4) and Shikhar Dhawan (67 off 56; 10×4).

The senior Pandya at times was finding it difficult to bring his bat down in time while facing the pace of Woods and didn’t get a single boundary consuming nearly six overs of the innings. It was a day when India’s top order was troubled by English spinners with Adil Rashid’s (2/81 in 10 overs) googlies in successive overs removing Rohit and Dhawan.

Skipper Virat Kohli (7) tried to rock back and play a cut shot only to be bowled by a Moeen Ali off-break. KL Rahul was sent back by a friendly full-toss from Liam Livingstone leaving India in a spot of bother at 157 for 4 just before the hafway stage of the innings.

However Pant started off from where he had left in the last game and ditto for Hardik as they took apart Rashid by reading wrong ‘uns well. Hardik smashed three sixes off Ali which forced the captain to take him out of attack as 200 came in the 30th over.

(With Agencies)

function nwGTMScript(){
(function (w, d, s, l, i) {
w[l] = w[l] || []; w[l].push(
{ ‘gtm.start’: new Date().getTime(), event: ‘gtm.js’ }
); var f = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0],
j = d.createElement(s), dl = l != ‘dataLayer’ ? ‘&l=” + l : “‘; j.async = true; j.src=”https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtm.js?id=” + i + dl; f.parentNode.insertBefore(j, f);
})(window, document, ‘script’, ‘dataLayer’, ‘GTM-PBM75F9’);
}

function nwPWAScript(){
var PWT = {};
var googletag = googletag || {};
googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || [];
var gptRan = false;
PWT.jsLoaded = function() {
loadGpt();
};
(function() {
var purl = window.location.href;
var url=”//ads.pubmatic.com/AdServer/js/pwt/113941/826″;
var profileVersionId = ”;
if (purl.indexOf(‘pwtv=’) > 0) {
var regexp = /pwtv=(.*?)(&|$)/g;
var matches = regexp.exec(purl);
if (matches.length >= 2 && matches[1].length > 0) {
profileVersionId = “https://www.news18.com/” + matches[1];
}
}
var wtads = document.createElement(‘script’);
wtads.async = true;
wtads.type=”text/javascript”;
wtads.src = url + profileVersionId + ‘/pwt.js’;
var node = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0];
node.parentNode.insertBefore(wtads, node);
})();
var loadGpt = function() {
// Check the gptRan flag
if (!gptRan) {
gptRan = true;
var gads = document.createElement(‘script’);
var useSSL = ‘https:’ == document.location.protocol;
gads.src = (useSSL ? ‘https:’ : ‘http:’) + ‘//www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js’;
var node = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0];
node.parentNode.insertBefore(gads, node);
}
}
// Failsafe to call gpt
setTimeout(loadGpt, 500);
}

function fb_pixel_code(){
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
}

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x