ENTERTAINMENT

India vs England Live Score 3 ODI Dream11 Prediction Team Squad Top Picks & Toss Update

Avatar
By
Posted on
ind vs Eng

The on-going three match ODI series between India and England is about to end today on March 28. The last match of the ODI series i.e. 3rd ODI match is going to be held on Sunday at the venue of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, located in Pune. As far as the schedule of the match is concerned, the teams IND and ENG will lock horns at 1:30 PM IST. The Indian viewers can watch the match live on Star Sports Network or on the Jio Sports, however, for live streaming they can go for Disney+ Hotstar.

ind vs Eng

India vs England ODI Series Preview

We saw both the teams playing exceptional in their last played 5-match T20I series (won by India) before joining this ODI series. Just like the T20I series, team India and England have followed the same pattern and form that they did in their recently finished series. They both are tough competitors and are giving thrilling performances in every match they are playing. The first ODI match was won by the team India by 66 runs, however, team England take over their opponent in the last match (2nd ODI) by 6 wickets. Now, both the teams are on same level and this upcoming combat is going to be the deciding match for on-going ODI series. It is going to be a thrilling clash between IND and ENG, let’s see which team will win the series.

IND vs ENG Playing XIs

Team India

Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav / Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Team England

Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone

Key Players & Winner Prediction

Rohit Sharma is worth considering for this upcoming match, however, he didn’t able to score that big which was earlier expected but overall he is performing great and is a must pick. Another key player from team India is Virat Kohli whose batting skill alone is capable to get victory for his team. KL Rahul has also played exceptional so far in this on-going ODI Series as he is currently the leading run-scorer from team India in this series. Jonny Bairstow from team England is a must pick as he is the leading run-scorer for his team in the ODI series. Ben Stokes also batted very well for his team and is also worth considering from the team England. Well, both the teams are capable of winning tis match due to their exceptional performances and consistent form of their key players. However, the winning chances are more with team India today.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x