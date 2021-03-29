India vs England Live Score 3 ODI Dream11 Prediction Team Squad Top Picks & Toss Update

The on-going three match ODI series between India and England is about to end today on March 28. The last match of the ODI series i.e. 3rd ODI match is going to be held on Sunday at the venue of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, located in Pune. As far as the schedule of the match is concerned, the teams IND and ENG will lock horns at 1:30 PM IST. The Indian viewers can watch the match live on Star Sports Network or on the Jio Sports, however, for live streaming they can go for Disney+ Hotstar.
India vs England ODI Series Preview
We saw both the teams playing exceptional in their last played 5-match T20I series (won by India) before joining this ODI series. Just like the T20I series, team India and England have followed the same pattern and form that they did in their recently finished series. They both are tough competitors and are giving thrilling performances in every match they are playing. The first ODI match was won by the team India by 66 runs, however, team England take over their opponent in the last match (2nd ODI) by 6 wickets. Now, both the teams are on same level and this upcoming combat is going to be the deciding match for on-going ODI series. It is going to be a thrilling clash between IND and ENG, let’s see which team will win the series.
IND vs ENG Playing XIs
Team India
Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav / Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk)
Team England
Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone
Key Players & Winner Prediction
Rohit Sharma is worth considering for this upcoming match, however, he didn’t able to score that big which was earlier expected but overall he is performing great and is a must pick. Another key player from team India is Virat Kohli whose batting skill alone is capable to get victory for his team. KL Rahul has also played exceptional so far in this on-going ODI Series as he is currently the leading run-scorer from team India in this series. Jonny Bairstow from team England is a must pick as he is the leading run-scorer for his team in the ODI series. Ben Stokes also batted very well for his team and is also worth considering from the team England. Well, both the teams are capable of winning tis match due to their exceptional performances and consistent form of their key players. However, the winning chances are more with team India today.