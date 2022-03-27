India vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Laura Wolvaardt brings up fifth half-century of tournament

India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live Updates: Four! Goodall continued the boundaries for the Proteas at the start of the 16th over with a length ball from Vastrakar tossed across square leg. Later a single takes three balls. Five from the over. Drinks were called on the field at the end of this over.

Preview: Their fate is in their own hands, India will do everything possible to end an inconsistent run and seal a semi-final berth in the Women’s World Cup when they play South Africa.