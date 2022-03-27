India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2022 Highlights: India lose thriller to South Africa, fail to qualify for semi-finals

ICC Women’s World Cup, India Women vs South Africa Women, Highlights: South Africa registered a thrilling three-wicket win against India in a thrilling last-over encounter at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. The defeat meant that India failed to qualify for the semi-finals as West Indies trailed them by one point in the points table. With 7 runs needed off the final over, Deepti Sharma kept things tight before taking a wicket on a no-ball, which resulted in a free-hit. South African batsmen took full advantage of this and won the match off the last ball. Mignon du Preez remained unbeaten on 52 and played a key role…