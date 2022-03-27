India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2022 highlights: India miss out on semi-final spot as SA win last-ball thriller

South Africa have won the match by 3 wickets. This will be a tough one to swallow for India. Du Preez, the former South Africa captain, ends with an unbeaten 52 off 63. She flicks the a full ball through mid-wicket and roars in delight. The Indian shoulders sink. Jhulan Goswami walks out to shake hands while Mithali Raj leads her team mates off the field. This may have been the last time we saw these two legendary players in a World Cup. What a knock Mithali played today and what a hand by Harmanpreet in the last few overs and then throughout the South African chase with the ball and in the field. But it was not enough, and India finish fifth in the…