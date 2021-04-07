Indian Air Force (IAF) Recruitment 2021 Group C Registration Process How To Apply Criteria

The Indian Air Force has released the application for the recruitment of 1524 vacancies for the posts of Group C including Suprtitendent, Cook, Stenographer, Housekeeping, Staff, Multi-Tasking Staff, CS, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), SMW, Laundryman, Hindi Typists, Carpenter, and many more. Those applicants who are interested in the job can apply by visiting the official website of the Indian Air Force. The application began on April 3rd, and will stay active till May 2nd, So, you can apply for this job until the last date of the recruitment. In this article, we will tell some important details of the application such as eligibility, age limit, last date, and post information.

IAF Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Details

Many posts have been released by the Indian Air Force and all the details related to the posts are available here, just scroll down and check all the important details here:

Southern Air Command Unit: 28 Posts

Western Air Command Unit: 362 Posts

Central Air Command Units: 116 Posts

Maintenance Command Units: 479 Posts

Eastern Air Command Units: 132 Posts

Training Command Unit: 407 Posts

IAF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade):- Applicant should have cleared the Matriculation or Equivalent Qualification from a recognized board or any university, also have a valid license for light and heavy vehicle, professional skills in driving and also, must have a knowledge of the mechanism and also, must a two-year experience in driving motor vehicles.

Applicant should have cleared the Matriculation or Equivalent Qualification from a recognized board or any university, also have a valid license for light and heavy vehicle, professional skills in driving and also, must have a knowledge of the mechanism and also, must a two-year experience in driving motor vehicles. Lower Division Clerk (LDC):- All the applicants must be passed 12th Class from the recognized board with typing speed of 30 in Hindi and 35wpm in English on the computer.

All the applicants must be passed 12th Class from the recognized board with typing speed of 30 in Hindi and 35wpm in English on the computer. Cook:- Must have cleared Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate in catering and 1-year experience.

Must have cleared Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate in catering and 1-year experience. Steno Grade-II: – Applicant should have cleared 12th class or equivalent from a recognized board or any university.

Applicant should have cleared 12th class or equivalent from a recognized board or any university. Hindi Typist:- Applicant must be passed 12th class through any recognized board of India and also, should have a required typing speed as mentioned above.

Applicant must be passed 12th class through any recognized board of India and also, should have a required typing speed as mentioned above. Senior Computer Operator:- Applicant must have graduated in Mathematics from any recognized university and also, have one year experience in Electronic Data Processing.

Applicant must have graduated in Mathematics from any recognized university and also, have one year experience in Electronic Data Processing. Superintendent:- Applicant should have graduated from any recognized university.

Applicant should have graduated from any recognized university. Skilled Painter:- Applicant must have passed 10th class from any recognized institute or board.

Selection Process IAF Group C

The candidates have to clear the written test which is based on the four papers namely. Here is the exam paper details and all the question will be asked in both languages, Hindi and English.

General Intelligence and Reasoning Numerical Aptitude General Awareness General English

How to Apply for IAF Group C

Interested Candidates have to download the application form from the official website of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The form will be available in both languages, (Hindi and English) and all the forms include the following documents has to reach the Concerned Air Force Station under 30 days from the last date of the Application.