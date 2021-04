Indian Airforce Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 1515 Posts, Graduates can Apply- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Indian Air Force Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021

– PC : My Result Plus

The applications are invited by the Indian Air Force for the post of 1515 Group ‘C’ Civilian Posts at the various Air Force Stations/ Units from 10th, ITI, 12th. Graduates can apply before May 09, 2021.

Indian Air Force Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Senior Computer Operator

No. of Vacancy: 02

Educational Qualification: Degree (Mathematics/ Statistics)

Post: Supdt (Store)

No. of Vacancy: 66

Educational Qualification: Any Degree

Post: Steno Grade-II

No. of Vacancy: 39

Educational Qualification: 10+2, Typing Knowledge

Post: LDC

No. of Vacancy: 53

Post: Not Typist

No. of Vacancy: 12

Post: Store Keeper

No. of Vacancy: 15

Educational Qualification: 12th Class

Post: Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade)

No. of Vacancy: 49

Educational Qualification: Matriculation, Valid Civil Driving License

Post: Cook (Ordinary Grade)

No. of Vacancy: 124

Educational Qualification: Matriculation, Diploma (Catering)

Post: Painter (Skilled)

No. of Vacancy: 27

Educational Qualification: 10th Class, ITI

Post: Carpenter

No. of Vacancy: 31

Post: Father/Ward Sahayika

No. of Vacancy: 24

Educational Qualification: Matriculation, 1 Year Experience

Post: Housekeeping Staff (Female Safaiwali/HKS)

No. of Vacancy: 345

Educational Qualification: Matriculation

Post: Laundryman

No. of Vacancy: 24

Educational Qualification: Matriculation, 1 Year Experience

Post: Mess Staff

No. of Vacancy: 190

Post: MTS

No. of Vacancy: 404

Post: Vulcaniser

No. of Vacancy: 07

Post: Tailor (Skilled)

No. of Vacancy: 07

Educational Qualification: 10th Class, ITI

Post: Tinsmith

No. of Vacancy: 01

Post: Copper Smith & Sheet Metal Worker (CS&SMW) (Skilled)

No. of Vacancy: 03

Post: Fireman

No. of Vacancy: 42

Educational Qualification: Matriculation, Training (Fire Fighting)

Post: Fire Engine Driver

No. of Vacancy: 04

Educational Qualification: Matriculation, 3 Year Experience

Post: FMT (Fitter Mechanical Transport) (Skilled)

No. of Vacancy: 12

Educational Qualification: 10th Class, ITI

Post: Tradesman Mate

No. of Vacancy: 23

Educational Qualification: Matriculation

Post: Leatherworker (skilled)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Educational Qualification: 10th Class, ITI

Post: Turner (Skilled)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Post: Wireless Operator Mechanic HSW Gd-II (WOM HSW)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Date of Advertisement: April 03 to 09, 2021

Last Date of Application form Submission: Within 30 Days from the date of Advertisement (May 9, 2021)

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply with self-attested All documents in support of Education Qualification, Age, Technical Qualification, Physically Handicapped, Experience Certificate & Caste Certificate send to the concerned Air Force Station as per Official Notification on or before May 9, 2021.

Indian Air Force Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Job Location: All India

Indian Air Force Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.