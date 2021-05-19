Indian Economy: Indian economy will improve after large scale vaccination: Ashima Goyal

According to the statement of Ashima Goyal, member of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee, it is said that India’s economy will perform well as vaccination will reach a critical mass, as demand reduction, global recovery and easing financial situation will boost activities

As India is reeling from a “scary” second COVID wave, it also said that the loss to the economy due to the lockdown is very low and is unlikely to progress beyond the first quarter of the current financial year. He said, “India has the potential to become a hub of vaccine production and it will soon be able to expand it.” Once vaccination reaches a critical mass, the economy will perform well with demand, global recovery and easy financial conditions. ”

The noted economist stated that the current localized reversal of unlock has successfully twisted the curve. “It is less disruptive in supply chains because it is adapted to local conditions and does not need to go for a complete lockdown,” Goyal said. Recently, S&P Global Ratings lowered India’s GDP growth forecast to 9.8% for the current fiscal year, stating that the second COVID wave could derail an emerging recovery in the economy and debt conditions is. According to Fitch, India’s real GDP is expected to grow 9.5% in 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022).

Goyal said that by the standards of advanced economies, India’s post-Kovid fiscal expansion has been relatively modest. Noting that a restricted temporary extension would be acceptable to rating agencies as it would contribute to the recovery, he said it would be possible to reverse it in the medium term. “As India’s long-term growth story continues, rating agencies will be willing to give it time,” he said, adding, however, that a persistent, non-tax-funded increase in spending could cause problems.