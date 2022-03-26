Indian Film ‘RRR’ Has Smash U.S. Opening – Deadline

The much-awaited and covid-delayed release of the Indian action film RRR Distributor Sarigami Cinemas made a stellar debut, saying it grossed $4.5 million, including late night and early-morning shows. and an estimated $12 million-$15 million weekend.

Read the Deadline review here.

This will be the biggest Thursday for an Indian film Stateside, reporting 947 locations so far. The Telugu-Hindi production of helmer SS Ramajouli opened in 1,040 locations and over 5,000 screens in five languages.

This director-screenwriter Ramjolly is breaking his own record, namely the epic action adventure of 2017 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. That film, a sibling rivalry set in medieval India and made in Telugu and Tamil, was a follow-up. Bahubali: The Beginning, Ramjouli’s…