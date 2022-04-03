Indian giant Tata Group to debut super app on April 7 – TechCrunch

Indian conglomerate Tata Group plans to debut its long-anticipated ‘super app,’ called TataNeu, to the public on April 7, the company has disclosed on its app and Play Store page.

Years-in-the-making and riddled with multiple delays and buggy performance, TataNeu is the salt-to-software giant’s attempt to go head-to-head with rivals including American e-commerce group Amazon and local billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms that have scaled to new heights in the past decade while Tata focused on more legacy businesses.

The app clubs several of Tata Group services including some such as online grocer BigBasket and e-pharmacy platform 1Mg that the firm has purchased in recent years. TataNeu will also offer users the ability to send people money and…