Indian Idol 12 11th April 2021: Pawandeep Rajan to perform even after testing positive for COVID 19 – TheNewsCrunch

Popular Contestant Pawandeep Rajan of Indian Idol 12 has tested positive for COVID 19, but despite being a Covid positive, he has not given up at all. According to our sources, Pawandeep is quarantined in the hotel room. Now he will be seen performing from the same room. He will give his performance through a video call from the hotel room itself. Earlier Indian Idol shoots were being speculated to stop; it has proved to be baseless. The shooting of ‘Indian Idol 12′ will continue with other contestants.

Pawandeep is asymptomatic. That is, he does not have any symptoms of COVID 19. After Aditya Narayan testing positive for COVID 9, contestants and judges’ corona test is being done every day as a precautionary measure. During this test, the results of Pawandeep’s COVID 19 test were positive. As soon as the Pawandeep test was revealed to the makers, he was immediately quarantined in the hotel, and the entire set of Indian 12 is sanitised. This week music magician AR Rahman is going to come on the stage of Indian Idol.

Corona cases are increasing rapidly across the country. Sudeep Sahir, the actor of SAB TV’s serial Tera Yaar Hoon Main, has tested positive for COVID 19. Not only the actors but also their families have started coming under the grip of Corona. Sudeep’s wife has also become COVID positive. Both of them have given information about this on their social media accounts. Due to the mild symptoms of Corona, both of them have quarantined themselves at home and are currently in isolation.

A few days ago, 18 people were found to be COVID positive on the set of Colors TV’s reality show Dance Deewane 3, after which the sets were rigorously sanitized. But even in the set, three contestants were tested positive for COVID 19. And recently, ‘Dharmesh Yeland,’ a judge of Dance Deewane 3, has also been found to be corona positive.