Indian Idol 12 3rd April 2021: Sawai Bhatt makes Rekha emotional with his soothing song, who will be eliminated this week? – TheNewsCrunch

Indian Idol 12 3 April 2021
Sony Entertainment Television’s most popular show, Indian Idol 12, is gaining a lot of TRP on TV these days, and there is a buzz of this show everywhere. Everyone is talking about this show. The amazing young talent on the show is attracting many big personalities of Bollywood. Indian Idol 12 has now become the biggest reality singing show to be aired on TV. This week by Bollywood’s finest actress Rekha will be on the show.

When singer Sawai Bhatt performs a soothing song, everyone on the set, including Rekha, will be emotional. After getting good reviews from all the three judges, Rekha said, ‘Sawai, I have become very emotional after listening to this song sung by you. We all know that you are a unique singer with a melodious voice, but the power to touch someone’s heart with your music is only in pure singing, which you have. I went, and Rekha came and wiped her tears too.

After coming on the set, Rekha had said, “Sawai, we all know that you like Paneer vegetable, and I have brought it from home for you.” Later, Rekha fed Sawai with her own hands.

Simultaneously, in the upcoming Idol episode, we will see Shanmukhapriya performing Rekha’s ‘Kaisi Paigal Jindagani’ song on the stage. This song from the film Parineeta was filmed on Rekha, Sanjay Dutt, and Vidya Balan. After the brilliant performance of Shanmukhapriya, everyone present on the set appreciated her talent and gave her a standing ovation. Not only this, Rekha praised Shanmukhapriya and said that you are a great and talented singer. I liked the style of singing your song; it was quite spectacular and worth watching.

Indian Idol 2020 Elimination List

On 28th March 2021, as per the judge’s scores, the bottom 3 contestants were Sawai Bhatt, Nachiket Lele, and Danish. From them, Nachiket got eliminated.

Mr No. Contestant Name Hometown Status
1 Pawandeep Rajan Champawat,
Uttarakhand		 Competing
2 Shanmukha Priya Vizag, Andhra Pradesh Competing
3 Sawai bhatt Nagaur, Rajasthan Competing
4 Anjali Gaikwad Ahmednagar,
Maharashtra		 Competing
5 Ashish kulkarni Pune, Maharashtra Competing
6 Sireesha Bhagavatula Vizag, Andhra Pradesh Eliminated
(14th March 2021)
7 Samyak prasanna Delhi Eliminated
(17th January 2021)
8 Vaishnav girish Thrissur, Kerala Eliminated
(31st January 2021)
9 Mohd Danish Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh Competing
10 Nihal Tauro Mangalore, Karnataka Competing
11 Arunita Kanjilal Kolkata, West Bengal Competing
12 Sayli Kamble Mumbai, Maharashtra Competing
13 Anushka Banerjee Chandigarh Eliminated
(28th February 2021)
14 Beach Solanki Hisar, Haryana Eliminated
(3rd January 2021)
15 Nachiket Lele Kalyan, Maharashtra Eliminated
(28th March 2021)
