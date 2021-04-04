Indian Idol 12 4th April 2021 Full Episode Eviction and Performances Written Update – trendykendy

One of the hugely popular Sony TV reality shows Indian Idol 12 once again returns with yet another episode. The show airs on Sat & Sun at 9:30 PM. From the very first season, they getting a huge response from the audience. As per the TRP list, Indian Idol is on top due to the entertaining episode and talented contestant. In today’s episode of Indian Idol 12 4th April 2021, viewers will watch how to watch one of the iconic actress Rekha as a special guest. She arrived on the Indian Idol stage by wearing a beautiful purple Banarasi saree. All the contestant, judges and audience over there is amazed to see her aura.
Indian Idol Season 12 4th April Today Episode Eviction
Mausam hoga beyhadh awesome jab Bollywood Diva #RekhaJi dikhayengi apne sangeet aur dance ki khoobsurat jhalak! Dekhiye #MallikaEIshqRekha #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje Sony TV par. pic.twitter.com/fjKNfVY1QE
— sonytv (@SonyTV) April 4, 2021
All the contestant are very eager to perform in her presence. The contestant has prepared some beautiful songs to impress Rekha Ji. As we watched in the last episode, contestants Sayli and Arunita impressed Rekha Ji with her amazing voice and performance. In today’s episode, the contestant will try their best to impress him with their voice. According to the promo, Rekha Ji will be seen to complement each and every contestant out there and said, those are diamonds for the show.
All the contestant perform on the Rekha Ji song where Pawandeep will sing “Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha”. During his performance, Rekah Ji doing an act while enjoying his amazing performance.
After his performance, Sawai Ji will perform on the song “Lambi Judaai” on Rekha’s demand. Sawai will get emotional while singing the song. Rekhaji hugs her. Tonight Sawai will give the best performance.
Idol Ashish will amaze everyone with his melodious voice and performance. He sing a song called “Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai”. He is going to impress the judges a lot. Judge Vishal Dadlani would say in his performance that it was Ashish’s atom bomb demonstration. His melodious performance will compel all the judges to dance. All the participants are going to amaze everyone with their performance. If you want to enjoy these amazing performances, watch the latest episode of “Indian Idol 12” on Sony TV at 09:30. Stay with us