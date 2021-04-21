Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan tests negative for COVID 19, will be back to host Indian Idol – TMT

The outcomes of the corona check of Aditya Narayan have come damaging. And he’s all set to host the present. Based on our sources, Aditya could make a robust comeback on the taking pictures of the upcoming Indian Idol 12.

His followers missed the internet hosting of Aditya Narayan in Sony TV’s singing actuality present Indian Idol 12. Tv9 India has introduced excellent news for his followers who’ve missed Aditya. Let me let you know, the outcomes of Aditya’s Corona Take a look at have come damaging, and they’re totally able to host the present. Based on our sources, Aditya could make a robust comeback on the upcoming Indian Idol shoot.

As we’ve got informed you, within the coming week, your entire Kakkar household, i.e., Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar, sister Sonu Kakkar and Neha’s husband Rohanpreet, are going to return as visitors on Indian Idol; on this episode, Aditya goes to again as host. He’s very determined to return to the present.

Studies of spouse Shweta additionally got here damaging.

Together with Aditya, his spouse’s corona studies have additionally come damaging. Really, final week’s corona report of Shweta has additionally come damaging. Each husband and spouse are feeling superb proper now. After he was corona constructive, the corona report of a few of his workers additionally got here constructive, however now they’re additionally wonderful. Nevertheless, given the atmosphere exterior, Aditya will take full care even additional.

Ritvik Dhanjani and Jai Bhanushali assumed accountability.

Ritwik and Jai Bhanushali took over the present’s internet hosting alternately as Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan examined constructive for COVID 19. Immediately, who would exchange Aditya, when he was quarantined, these massive questions had been in entrance of the makers, however when these two actors had been approached on his behalf, each of them instantly stated sure.

Pawandeep and Ashish Kulkarni are additionally able to sing

The covid 19 report of Pawandeep and Ashish Kulkarni quarantined because of Corona has come damaging and each are able to entertain the viewers as soon as once more by becoming a member of their crew as soon as once more, i.e., These two gifted contestants of Idol can present their singing abilities within the week-long Kakkar Parivar Particular.