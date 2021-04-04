ENTERTAINMENT

Indian Idol 12 Elimination: Mohammad Danish vs Sawai Bhatt, Who Will Be the Seventh Elimination This Week? – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
Indian-Idol-Season-12-Elimination-4th-april
Indian-Idol-Season-12-Elimination-4th-april

India’s biggest singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 will witness some amazing performances this weekend. Saturday’s episode guaranteed amazing entertainment while the contestants grappled for safety from elimination this week. Sayali Kamble, Arunita cooked up some ear soothing melodies on Saturday.

Contents hide
1 Indian Idol 12 Elimination This Week – Seventh Elimination
2 Indian Idol 12 Elimination List

Indian Idol 12 Elimination This Week – Seventh Elimination

The mesmerizing performances from Pawandeep and Arunita guaranteed them safety from elimination this week. Apart from Sayli, Ashish Kulkarni was another standout performer of this week. The judge, Himesh Reshmaiyya was stunned by his amazing rendition of “Rafta Rafta Dekho Ankh Meri Ladhi Hai”. Shanmukha Priya is proving her worth in the show every week. Her grooves with special guest Rekha enthralled the audience. Hence, Shanmukha Priya is a potential finalist of Indian Idol 12 by the look of things.

The contestants who received the maximum number of votes for this week’s elimination are:

Hence, the limelight shifts on Sawai Bhatt and Danish for elimination this week. Though the two singers are highly talented and have gained the praise of the audience, one of their journeys will come to an end this weekend. Sawai Bhatt was a classic rockstar but the stiff competition might edge him out to elimination this weekend.

Mohammad Danish sang the song  “Rutre Hue Ate Hain Sab” on Saturday’s episode. Danish’s performance impressed the special guest Rekha. However, it would be a shocking eviction if Danish leaves after such a good performance.

Hence, the two contestants who face the risk of elimination this weekend are:

  • Sawai bhatt
  • Mohammad Danish

The suspense of elimination will be broken on Sunday’s episode of Indian Idol 12 at 9:30 PM IST.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination List

  • Beach Solanki
  • Samyak prasanna
  • Vaishnav girish
  • Anushka Banerjee
  • Sireesha
  • Nachiket Lele
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
602
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
579
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
568
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
556
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
545
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
538
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
528
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
490
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
476
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
475
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top