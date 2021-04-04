Indian Idol 12 Elimination: Mohammad Danish vs Sawai Bhatt, Who Will Be the Seventh Elimination This Week? – TheNewsCrunch

India’s biggest singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 will witness some amazing performances this weekend. Saturday’s episode guaranteed amazing entertainment while the contestants grappled for safety from elimination this week. Sayali Kamble, Arunita cooked up some ear soothing melodies on Saturday.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination This Week – Seventh Elimination

The mesmerizing performances from Pawandeep and Arunita guaranteed them safety from elimination this week. Apart from Sayli, Ashish Kulkarni was another standout performer of this week. The judge, Himesh Reshmaiyya was stunned by his amazing rendition of “Rafta Rafta Dekho Ankh Meri Ladhi Hai”. Shanmukha Priya is proving her worth in the show every week. Her grooves with special guest Rekha enthralled the audience. Hence, Shanmukha Priya is a potential finalist of Indian Idol 12 by the look of things.

The contestants who received the maximum number of votes for this week’s elimination are:

Hence, the limelight shifts on Sawai Bhatt and Danish for elimination this week. Though the two singers are highly talented and have gained the praise of the audience, one of their journeys will come to an end this weekend. Sawai Bhatt was a classic rockstar but the stiff competition might edge him out to elimination this weekend.

Mohammad Danish sang the song “Rutre Hue Ate Hain Sab” on Saturday’s episode. Danish’s performance impressed the special guest Rekha. However, it would be a shocking eviction if Danish leaves after such a good performance.

Hence, the two contestants who face the risk of elimination this weekend are:

Sawai bhatt

Mohammad Danish

The suspense of elimination will be broken on Sunday’s episode of Indian Idol 12 at 9:30 PM IST.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination List