Indian Idol 12 Elimination Prediction Anjali Gaikwad and Sawai Bhatt Eviction Basics’s On Voting Trends This Week!

We are back with the written update of the Sony TV reality show named “Indian Idol 12” which airs every Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM. This is a singing-based reality show which is telecasting since 2004. The show has been completed its eleven seasons which was very successful and the 12th season is going on very well. The show is getting huge TRP as the show is giving a high dose of entertainment to the viewers. The show is ready to telecast another most entertaining episode. Today’s episode will be continued with the special guest “Anu Malik” along with Manoj Muntashir.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination This Week

In the upcoming episode, the judges’ panel will be missed due to some other projects. The prominent singer Anu Malik and the well-known lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir handled the judging panel for last weekend. The participants are impressed with their exceptional performances. Every week, the contestants are giving next-level performances to woo the audience along with the judges. The episode is going to be filled with lots of amazing and heart robbing performances performed by the very talented and graceful contestants. The show going on with the top 9 contestants who are performing really well on the show.

In the last episode, Anjali Gaikwad performed the song “Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” and her performance take everyone to the moon. During her performance, the judges seem happy and enjoying her performances. Anu Malik compliments her saying she is a diamond of Maharashtra which will become the whole of India’s diamond. The next performance of the Idols Shanmukhpriya and Nihal are performing on the “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi” song. Their performance impresses them very much. They also get positive comments from the judges.

Before starting their performance, Manoj Muntashir narrates the story behind this song. After that, Arunita is going to mesmerize everyone with her beautiful, she performs the “Lag Jaa Gale” song. Everyone seems appreciating her performance during her whole performance. Judge Anu Malik praises her saying “You are the future, God Bless You!”. Apart from these performances, other contestants also perform on the stage and try their best to entertain the audience and judges.

Indian Idol 12 Voting Trends This Week

Including beautiful performances, the eliminations will also take place in tonight’s episode. The viewers eagerly waiting for the seventh elimination as the eliminations are continuously delayed for a couple of weeks. As per the voting trends, Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad are in the zone and it is supposed to be that one of them will be eliminated this week. On the basis of current reports, Ashish, Pawandeep, Danish, and Shanmukhpriya are the four contestants who expected to become the finalists of the 12th season of the show. Don’t forget to watch tonight’s episode on Sony TV at 09:30 PM till then stay tuned with us to get more latest updates.