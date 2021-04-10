Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode 10th April 2021: Sawai Bhatt Eviction This Week?

Here we are with a written episode update of your favorite reality show “Indian Idole season 12” on 10th April 2021. Tonight we will gonna see the legendary singer of the Indian Music industry A.R Rahman. He took a secret entry on the show which remains everyone stunned and amuse seeing him playing the piano. The reaction of the judges along with the participants is amazing and they are happy t see him on the stage. Judge Neha Kakkar is so, happy and cheerful to see him on the Indian Idol 12 stage.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode

Vishal Dalani uses to while on his piano and everyone enjoys it very much. While he is playing a key, he has the sweetest smile on his face which is showing how he is enjoying it. The participants are really happy to him there and have prepared themselves hard. They are excited to perform tonight in front of the legendary singer. Participants are gonna perform tremendously tonight.

Rithvik Dhanjani Going To Host Today’s Episode, He Introduced himself as Host of Indian Idol 12 and Welcomed A.R Rehman, The Legendary Music Composer, Ashish, and Arunita Cryinh To See Him First Time, AR Rehman also thanks to them for Overwhelming Welcome. AR Rehman Come Here To Promote His First Movie ’99 Songs’

Nihal Tauro Come On Stage For His Performance, He Sang ‘So Ja Janamaan’, He Absolutely Nailed It with His Clean Voice In Front of AR Rehman, All are Judges Praised Him For His Performance.

Rithvik Dhanjani Call Next Arunita For Her Today’s Performance, Arunita Going To Sing ‘Tu He re’ Arunita Singing On Slow Pace Maker’s More Beautiful Song, No Double Arunita Is One of The Best Singer of This Season, The Way She carried Forward his confidence It’s Commendable and Speechless.

If we talk about the performance of Shanmukha Priya then she has been done an incredible;e job. She sings “Mukaabala song” and she amazing at it tonight. While he singing a track enjoying herself and she slays the stage with her rocking performance. Later she receives a compliment from Rahman sir, “Shanmukha has been done a commendable job and she has the knowledge of cratic music and blues. You are amazing.” She goes super happy with his praises, Arunita Also makes a Remix Song of ‘Kahna He Kya’ and represents In Front of AR Rehman, AR Rehman Praised Her and He also Added He Liked the Second Part of ‘Tu He Re’ and Also Shared Old Mamerories While He Making The Song., Neha Kakkar Said, I Become Biggest Fan Ever of Arunita.

Danish Come Up on Stage, He is Going To Performance Some Sufi Melody Today, he chooses Dil re Movie Song By Suckwinder Shinda and Music Composer AR Rehman, Song Name ‘Chal Chaiya Chaiya‘, What A Performance By Mohd Danish, Outstanding, Crazy Performance By Mohd Danish, Today’s He Killed it, He Set Another Leval Competition, Mohd Danish Push Their Limits and Performance In Today Episode, 99 Song AR Rehman Movie Lead Actor Ayan Bhatt appearance On Indian Idol 12 Stage.

Shanmukha Priya Back on Stage For Her Performance, She Looking Beautiful and She Choose Beautiful Song For Today’s Performance, She Chooses One Of The Famous Song ‘Aye Udi Udi Udi‘ From Sathiya Movie By Adnan Sami, Shanmukha Priya Shuts The Mouse of People’s Who Trolling Her For Choosing Some Kind Of Song, She Owns The Stage and Wins More Hearts By His Stunning Performance, In The Second Half, She Performed On ‘Muqabla Muqabla ‘ One of The Energetic Songs. All are Judges Give Standing ovation To Shanmukha Priya outstanding Performance.

Indian Idol 12 Contestants Save From Elimination This Week

As per the Sources, These Top 5 Contestants are save from elimination this week, After Nichikita Lela No Once Elimination From Indian Idol 12, In last week there was No Elimination, The Show is come to reach the last Stage we can surely expect Elimination This week or maybe be Double elimination of the Season.

Pawandeep Rajan

Shanmukha Priya

Arunita Kanjilal

Ashish kulkarni

Nihal Tauro

According to the Sources and News Portals or Votings trends on Social Media, Anjali Gaikwad and Sawai Bhatt In Danger, The Top Notch Singers Are In Dangers This Week, Because Only a Few Weeks Ago The Compotionon Going to End and one contestant will win The title.

Next, we have Danish who is gonna make an environment delightful with his performance on the “Chaiyan Chaiyan” song. And a Cv has been telling the audience that he practiced a lot so, that he can impress Rahman sir. His performance is highly appreciable and he pocketed lots of praises from Rahman sir. After we will gonna see a tuneful track by another male participant who has been using a classical song and he does melodious while presenting it. The renowned guest is so impressed with his performance blessee him for his future.

Indian Idol 12 Eliminated Contestants List

Total Six Elimination Happens In Indian Idol 12 This Season Till Now, We Can See Seventh Elimination This Week so far, here you can check Indian Idol 12 Eliminated Contestants List

On the other, this is gonna be an elimination weekend which is the most disheartening part of the show, but the format allows makers to do so. This week we gonna have the seventh elimination of the season and they are the names of the nominated contestants Sahil Solanki, Samyak Prasanna, Vaishnav Girish, Anushka Banerjee, Sireesha, and Nachiket Lele. These participants are in danger while as per today’s voting results Pawandeep and Arunita are in the safe zone as they have got the highest votes amongst the rest of the participants.