Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode 28th March 2021: Nachiket Lele Eliminated Due To Less Votes!

The sensational singing reality show “Indian Idol Season 12” is currently the most favorite show in the terms of the reality show. And the makers of the show is always trying to make the show more interesting to watch. Every week new guests join the show for making the episode more special to watch. But Sunday episode is also disturbing to watch for the audience as well as for the nominated contestants as on Sunday, every week contestants get evicted from the show which is very disheartening for everyone.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode

Mr No. Contestants Locality Status 1 Samyak New Delhi Eliminated 2 Vaishnav Thrissur Eliminated 3 Beach Hisar Eliminated 4 Anushka Chandigarh Eliminated 5 Sireesha Visakhapatnam Eliminated 6 Nachiket Lele Kalyan, Maharashtra, India Eliminated

But as this is a reality show and only can one win it and today is the 6th eviction of this season. As the viewers already watched in the previous episode the show is celebrating the Holi festival on their set and yesterday Neetu Kapoor joined the show as the guest of show. The contestants give melodious performances by keeping the eviction in their minds. Nobody wants to leave the show as this show really helps the contestants in boosting their careers.

Nachiket Lele Eliminated From Indian Idol 12 This Week Due To Less Votes

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Nominated Contastats For Eviction This Week:

As the viewers already watched in the previous episode 5 contestants are nominated for the eviction today. The names of these 5 nominated contestants are as follow:-

Nachiket Lele

Anjali Gaikwad

Ashish kulkarni

Nihal Tauro

Sayli Kamble

The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges of the show are super talented singers Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani. The contestants gave the performance on the Holi songs. And the makers of the show also gave a small surprise to the beloved guest Neetu Kapoor. In today episode Ranbir Kapoor the son of Neetu Kapoor is giving a loving message to her mother through a video message in which he says to her mother “In his childhood, he was very much shy about the films of her mother and he remembered he just only loved to watched his mother and father leading films.”

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Saved Contestants From Eviction This Week:

These Contestants are Saved From Elimination From This Week.

Shanmukha Priya

Sayli Kishore Kambli

Md. Danish

Ashish kulkarni

Arunita Kanjilal

Sawai bhatt

Pawandeep Rajan

The show has also shared the photos of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor and after watching these photos Neetu gets emotional and not only Ranbir Kapoor but the daughter of Neetu Kapoor also shared their feelings about their mother. Not only Neetu but the Himesh also starts crying after watching and hearing this. The performance of Idol Ashish and Idol Sayli along with the judge Neha Kakkar make the Holi environment on the show.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Saved Contestants From Eviction This Week:

These Three Contestants are Can From Eliminate This Week.

Nihal Tauro

Anjali Gaikwad

Nachiket Lele

All the contestants gave their best performances in order to save themselves from this eviction and their dedication will be seen in their performance but as per the sources Nachiket Lele will be going to evict today but this information is just only based on the assumptions the correct information we will update soon.