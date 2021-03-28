ENTERTAINMENT

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode 28th March 2021: Nachiket Lele Eliminated Due To Less Votes!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Indian Idol 12 Elimination2

The sensational singing reality show “Indian Idol Season 12” is currently the most favorite show in the terms of the reality show. And the makers of the show is always trying to make the show more interesting to watch. Every week new guests join the show for making the episode more special to watch. But Sunday episode is also disturbing to watch for the audience as well as for the nominated contestants as on Sunday, every week contestants get evicted from the show which is very disheartening for everyone.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination2

Contents hide
1 Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode
2 Indian Idol 12 Elimination Nominated Contastats For Eviction This Week:
3 Indian Idol 12 Elimination Saved Contestants From Eviction This Week:
4 Indian Idol 12 Elimination Saved Contestants From Eviction This Week:

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode

Mr No. Contestants Locality Status
1 Samyak New Delhi Eliminated
2 Vaishnav Thrissur Eliminated
3 Beach Hisar Eliminated
4 Anushka Chandigarh Eliminated
5 Sireesha Visakhapatnam Eliminated
6 Nachiket Lele Kalyan, Maharashtra, India Eliminated

But as this is a reality show and only can one win it and today is the 6th eviction of this season. As the viewers already watched in the previous episode the show is celebrating the Holi festival on their set and yesterday Neetu Kapoor joined the show as the guest of show. The contestants give melodious performances by keeping the eviction in their minds. Nobody wants to leave the show as this show really helps the contestants in boosting their careers.

Nachiket Lele Eliminated From Indian Idol 12 This Week Due To Less Votes

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Nominated Contastats For Eviction This Week:

As the viewers already watched in the previous episode 5 contestants are nominated for the eviction today. The names of these 5 nominated contestants are as follow:-

  • Nachiket Lele
  • Anjali Gaikwad
  • Ashish kulkarni
  • Nihal Tauro
  • Sayli Kamble

The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges of the show are super talented singers Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani. The contestants gave the performance on the Holi songs. And the makers of the show also gave a small surprise to the beloved guest Neetu Kapoor. In today episode Ranbir Kapoor the son of Neetu Kapoor is giving a loving message to her mother through a video message in which he says to her mother “In his childhood, he was very much shy about the films of her mother and he remembered he just only loved to watched his mother and father leading films.”

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Saved Contestants From Eviction This Week:

These Contestants are Saved From Elimination From This Week.

  • Shanmukha Priya
  • Sayli Kishore Kambli
  • Md. Danish
  • Ashish kulkarni
  • Arunita Kanjilal
  • Sawai bhatt
  • Pawandeep Rajan

The show has also shared the photos of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor and after watching these photos Neetu gets emotional and not only Ranbir Kapoor but the daughter of Neetu Kapoor also shared their feelings about their mother. Not only Neetu but the  Himesh also starts crying after watching and hearing this. The performance of Idol Ashish and Idol Sayli along with the judge Neha Kakkar make the Holi environment on the show.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Saved Contestants From Eviction This Week:

These Three Contestants are Can From Eliminate This Week.

  • Nihal Tauro
  • Anjali Gaikwad
  • Nachiket Lele

All the contestants gave their best performances in order to save themselves from this eviction and their dedication will be seen in their performance but as per the sources Nachiket Lele will be going to evict today but this information is just only based on the assumptions the correct information we will update soon.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x