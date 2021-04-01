Indian Idol 12; In the upcoming weekend you will see legendary Rekha dancing on the ‘Humma-Humma’ song

Indian Idol is a huge singing reality show where many talented contestants take part and from their melodious voice they win audience hearts. Also the show give opportunity to many of them to start good singing career.

The upcoming episode is all set to break the records of all fun and entertainment as the show is going to invite the legendary and evergreen actress Rekha the episodes are going to be joyful as you will also see our Judge like Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya sharing some precious moments with each other.

Whereas the highlight of the show is going to be you will see Rekha going to dance with the contestant on one of the famous song Humma Humma wearing Shanmukhapriya’s Snickers and how the contestant are enjoying.

Shanmukhapriya’s performance on the song ‘Kaisi Paheli’ she will get an standing ovation. Also Rekha gets impress by her performance and cheer up more she call the contestant an extremely talented singer with vocal tone.

She also further adds “I like the way you sing with expressions, it’s great and worth watching. I can feel that you have a greater bond with your mother as she is always next to you. It’s your mother’s blessing because of which you have come so far and received so much of accolades at this young age.”

Further the contestant request to actress to dance but she kept a condition that she will dance only when Shanmukhapriya is going to sing a song for her she also make a special request that she totally love her snickers so she request her to give one to wear and dance. Both of them perform together which got them a standing ovation.