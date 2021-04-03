‘Indian Idol 12’: Neha Kakkar jumps happily, actress Rekha Hai Rea – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The upcoming episode of TV channel Sony TV’s famous singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’ is going to be special. Rekha is going to be a guest in the upcoming episodes. Rekha is going to be very nervous on the stage of this singing reality show. Also, the show’s judge Neha Kakkar is going to get a special gift from Rekha. After receiving a gift from Rekha, ‘Indian Idol 12’ judge Neha Kakkar was not happy. Neha Kakkar has been married for the past year. In such a situation, she has got a sari on the stage of ‘Indian Idol 12’ as the omen of her marriage.

On the stage of Indian Idol 12, Rekha herself wore Neha Kakkar in a sari with her hands. After wearing the saree, Rekha blessed Neha Kakkar and also congratulated her for her married life. Wherever Rekha goes, she definitely makes everyone happy and proud with her presence. On the stage of Indian Idol 12, Rekha danced to the song of Sanmukhapriya. Evergreen actress Rekha became very happy on hearing the song of contestant Arunita Kanjilal.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Simply Bollywood (@simplybollywud)

This is why Rekha presented Arunita a beautiful shawl without any thought. With this, contestant Pawandeep Rajan does not lag behind in collecting the limelight. He presented a rose to Rosa Mem in stunning style.

।