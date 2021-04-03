LATEST

‘Indian Idol 12’: Neha Kakkar jumps happily, actress Rekha Hai Rea – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
'Indian Idol 12': Neha Kakkar jumps happily, actress Rekha Hai Rea - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The upcoming episode of TV channel Sony TV’s famous singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’ is going to be special. Rekha is going to be a guest in the upcoming episodes. Rekha is going to be very nervous on the stage of this singing reality show. Also, the show’s judge Neha Kakkar is going to get a special gift from Rekha. After receiving a gift from Rekha, ‘Indian Idol 12’ judge Neha Kakkar was not happy. Neha Kakkar has been married for the past year. In such a situation, she has got a sari on the stage of ‘Indian Idol 12’ as the omen of her marriage.

On the stage of Indian Idol 12, Rekha herself wore Neha Kakkar in a sari with her hands. After wearing the saree, Rekha blessed Neha Kakkar and also congratulated her for her married life. Wherever Rekha goes, she definitely makes everyone happy and proud with her presence. On the stage of Indian Idol 12, Rekha danced to the song of Sanmukhapriya. Evergreen actress Rekha became very happy on hearing the song of contestant Arunita Kanjilal.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Simply Bollywood (@simplybollywud)

This is why Rekha presented Arunita a beautiful shawl without any thought. With this, contestant Pawandeep Rajan does not lag behind in collecting the limelight. He presented a rose to Rosa Mem in stunning style.

Previous articleWritten Episode Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 3rd April 2021: Today Anokhi Interrogates Shaurya
Avatar

If you like the post written by Dailynews24 team, then definitely like the post. If you have any suggestion, then please tell in the comment

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
518
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
499
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
485
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
478
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
477
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
476
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
440
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
435
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
431
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
423
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top