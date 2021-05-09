Indian Idol 12 Today’s Kishore Kumar 100 Songs Special Episode Update 9th May 2021: No Elimination Tonight?







The quite familiar music reality show Indian Idol 12 is celebrating the #100 songs of Kishore Kumar Ji, who was a legendary singer of the music industry. All die-hard fans of the show are eagerly waiting for tonight’s episode so that, they can hear their favorite songs through the contestants. 50 songs have completed successfully in the previous episode and 50 songs are pending which are ready to take place in the recent episode. So get to know more regarding the upcoming episode so the details below.

In the upcoming episode of it, you will watch the sizzling performance of Ashish Kulkarni who has such a melodious voice, he will sing the “Babu Samjho Ishare” song and set the stage on fire he does always through his voice. Even everyone loves to hear him without blink their eyes. After his singing, Amit Kumar Ganguly who is an elder son of Kishor Kumar will share a memory behind the song. He says that his father Kishor Kumar was everything in the movie director, actor, and singer so he went to his hometown before recording.

Then you will watch the soulful performance of Arunita she will set the stage on fire through her singing, she will sing the ” Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi” song. The song already has a huge fan following and closest to their heart, and her voice puts four moons as well on the stage. After that Amit Kumar Ji gives her compliment by saying that she is ready for the recording. Because her voice does not need to prepare more it’s too appropriate for singing.

Then Aditya Narayan announces that they are going to organize a game-related Kishor Kumar song. He says that he will take the name of the actor for whom Kishore Kumar has sung a song. So first he takes legendary actor Rajesh Khanna’s name and Pawandeep Rajan will sing “O Mere Din Ke Chain” song and makes everyone mesmerized through his singing, everyone will get surprised because Pawandeep is an owner of such a precious voice whose everyone loves to hear.

Then he will take versatile actor Dharmender’s name and spontaneously Amit Kumar started singing, he will sing ” Tera Picha Na Mai Chodunga” song and everyone gets mesmerized. Then he will take Rishi Kapoor’s name and Md. Danish will sing a legendary song ” Ek Haseena Thi” and Neha Kakkar also collaborates with him and the song has featured in Karz’s movie. Then he takes Amitabh Bachchan’s name and Nihal sings “Dekha Na Song” and everyone praises him.