Indian Idol 12 Voting: Step-by-Step Process To Vote Your Favorite Contestant – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Finally, the musical sensational reality show is back with a bang. It’s 12Th

Indian idol season. Singer co-actor Aditya Narayan is the host of the show. The jury has Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani respectively. The theme of this season is Abu Mausam Phir Hog Awesome. The show airs only on Sony TV; The time is 8 o’clock at night.

The grand premiere took place last week with a total of 15 finalists. The progress of these contestants is the total points gained from the jury and fan following. The music lovers’ favorite show recently released a video revealing a step-by-step guide to voting their favorite contestants.

Indian Idol Season 12: Step-by-Step Voting Process

Here is a step by step process if you want to vote for your favorite contestant to ensure your victory.

First of all, you have to install the SonyLIV app on your device of choice or go to the same site. Secondly, after installing, you will have to open the app and log in using your email or Facebook details. Third, there is an Indian idol banner; You have to click on it Fourth, you will see a vote button After this, the image of the special contestant will open in front of you. Here, you have to remember that you only have 50 votes. In addition, you can use your votes for either individual claimant or divide the votes among different contenders of your choice. Finally, from the images of the top contenders, you can choose your favorite and cast your vote.

8 PM – 12 AM Tonight is the period when the lines will be open for you to cast your vote.

Indian Idol Season 12: Top 15 Contestants

1) Shanmukha Priya

2) Siresha Bhagwatula

3) Beach

4) Nachiket Lele

5) Saily Kishor Kambli

6) Anjali Gaikwad

7) MD Danish

8) Ashish Kulkarni

9) Vaishnav Girish

10) Arunita Kanjilal

11) Sawai Bhatt

12) Samyak Prasana

13) Nihal Tauro

14) Anushka Banerjee

15) Pawandeep