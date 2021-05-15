ENTERTAINMENT

Indian Idol Fame Singer ‘Abhijeet Sawant’ talks about his Journey

अभिजीत सावंत - श्री हुकुम: एक पूर्ण मनोरंजन उद्योग प्रा। लिमिटेड

Indian Idol Fame Singer ‘Abhijeet Sawant’ talks about his Journey

Indian Idol fame Abhijeet Sawant on his journey , Best memories and childhood Let’s talk about From the stage of Indian Idol season 1, the country received this gem which lives in every heart with its enchanted voice! Abhijeet Sawant has worked with some popular musicians and composers over the years and missed no opportunity to show his excellence in his craft.

In an exclusive chit chat with The Signature Story, Abhijeet Sawant talks about his life’s journey and struggle to get the title of our country’s first Indian Idol season.

During the conversation, he revealed that one of his happiest moments was when he passed his 12th exams and laughed at his happiest moments involving his marriage.

Abhijeet Sawant's Birthday: Here is everything about the winner of Indian Idol Season 1

He started learning music at the age of 15 and graduated from sound engineering. He even talked about his affairs and favorite travel story.

The chit-chat ended with a song in the message and his mesmerizing voice at the time of the trial. Abhijeet Sawant’s latest song ‘When we meetThe name has been released a few days before.

Related Items:

Most Popular

90
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
69
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
34
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top