Indian Idol Fame Singer ‘Abhijeet Sawant’ talks about his Journey

Indian Idol fame Abhijeet Sawant on his journey , Best memories and childhood Let’s talk about From the stage of Indian Idol season 1, the country received this gem which lives in every heart with its enchanted voice! Abhijeet Sawant has worked with some popular musicians and composers over the years and missed no opportunity to show his excellence in his craft.

In an exclusive chit chat with The Signature Story, Abhijeet Sawant talks about his life’s journey and struggle to get the title of our country’s first Indian Idol season.

During the conversation, he revealed that one of his happiest moments was when he passed his 12th exams and laughed at his happiest moments involving his marriage.

He started learning music at the age of 15 and graduated from sound engineering. He even talked about his affairs and favorite travel story.

The chit-chat ended with a song in the message and his mesmerizing voice at the time of the trial. Abhijeet Sawant’s latest song ‘When we meetThe name has been released a few days before.