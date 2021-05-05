ENTERTAINMENT

Indian Idol: How much fees do judges charge Neha Kakkar, Vishal, Himesh Reshammiya?

Avatar

Indian Idol 12 is currently one of the most successful reality shows on television, the show has entertained the audience, but talk about the judge of the show, all three judges are quite lotus,

The ongoing season of the show has been hosted by Aditya Narayan and won the hearts of the audience as well as the judge panel from its hosting, the show has been judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal and Himesh Reshammiya from the beginning.


If we talk about the fees of these judges, according to Bollywood Life, Neha is one of the judges who charges the most, let me tell you that she takes 5 lakh rupees for an episode.

At the same time, Vishal Dadlani who appears to please everyone with his jokes, takes Rs 4.5 lakhs for an episode. At the same time, Himesh Reshammiya charges 4 lakhs of an episode and the show host Aditya Narayan charges 2.5 lakhs.

