ENTERTAINMENT

Indian Idol Season 12 Check 10th April 2021 Episode Update: Today A.R Rahman And Anandji Arrive

Avatar
By
Posted on
Indian Idol Season 12 Check 10th April 2021 Episode Update: Today A.R Rahman And Anandji Arrive



The most amazing singing reality show on Sony Television called Indian Idol season 12 is mesmerizing the audience through the true talent of singing. So in the upcoming episode of it, you will watch that A.R. Rehman and Anand Ji will grace the show with their fantabulous presence they both are the most popular music composers who gave an uncounted melodious song. So the episode will mesmerize the viewers and you are about to witness numerous adorable songs which will take you in a different zone.

Indian Idol Season 12 Check 10th April 2021 Episode Update: Today A.R Rahman And Anandji Arrive

All contestants will prove themself best in front of these legends because they know and everything about music and their judgment matter a lot for them. So Idol Danish and Sawai will astonish the audience by singing the “Kum Faya Kum” song which featured in the rockstar movie and originally sang by Javed Ali, Mohit Chauhan, and A.R.Rehman and composed by A.R.Rehman and at the same time, they will sing “Piya Hazi Ali” Song as well both songs have their different fanbase and their voice also attract the viewers.

When Danish will perform on “Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya” song A.R.Rehman won’t able to blink his eyes because the way his singing is too finest, and he will stage on fire so watch this electrifying performance of him. As an appreciation, Neha Kakkar gives him the comment that whenever he comes on the stage his presence makes the atmosphere effusive. He will praise him by saying that very few people concern about this and very few can make it work, and he has made it work.

As we have mentioned already that they will dazzle the viewer through their performance, so idol Arunita Kanjila sings the song “Kehna Hi Kya” which composed by A.R.Rehman and originally sung by the legendary singer K.S.Chitra. She made them crazy through her singing because she will sing it in the finest way without doing any mistakes. Even Neha Kakkar will even say that as Arunita is going on she has wide chances to become the Indian Idol Winner.

The most amazing music composer A.R.Rehman  is a gem of India who always felt India proud of him through his music. Even his voice connects the viewers and his fans a lot and he has the tag of the most versatile singer, a music composer who gave numerous super hit songs which makes our life amazing. Another side Anand Ji also gave us numerous fantabulous songs which we listen to daily as a regular schedule so today their presence will bless the show. So do not miss to watch it at the correct time.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
858
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
856
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
822
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
799
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
781
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
756
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
749
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
707
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
666
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
666
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top