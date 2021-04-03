ENTERTAINMENT

Indian Idol Season 12 Elimination Today Episode 3 April 2021: Sawai Bhatt and Mohammad Danish Eviction This Week?

Indian Idol Season 12 Elimination

Grab all the details of your favorite singing reality show “Indian Idol 12” on 3rd April 2021. In tonight’s episode, we will gonna see the most profound personality of the Indian Film Industry “Rekha”. She is looking stunning in a purple saree. We will gonna see Jay Bhanushali as the host of the show. He is going to welcome Rekha Ji as the special guest on the show tonight. Also, all three judges are amazed to see Rekha Ji on the stage.

Indian Idol 12 Elimination Today Episode

Participants are extremely happy to see Rakha Ji and they prepared themselves well to give a rocking performance in front of the renowned guest. Jay has been asked a question to Rekha Ji “Does she watch the show?” She replies yes and all the nine participants are like a diamond for the show. The compliments make the participants happy and give them a boost to amaze her with their enthralling performances.

Rakha Ji Arrived On Indian Idol Stage, She Looking Absulutily Geaores and Fit and Fine, Rakha Ji Give Blessing Neha Kakker and All of the Contestants, In Today’s Episode Jay Bhanushali Hosting The Show, He Healthy Flart with Rakha Ji and Make and of Them Lauge.

Sayali Kamble Come To First For Her Performance, She Sung Ibbatat Song after that Pardasiya, Rakha Ji Seems Enjoying a lot Sayali Kamble Performance, Sayali Kamble Set The Comotion High For Other Contestants with her Performance In Today’s Episode, She Totally Nailed It, Judges and Rakha Ji Give Her Standing Ovation, Judges and Rakha Ji also Praised Sayali Kamble, Rakhi Ji also Talked with Her In Marathi and had a lot of Fun.

Indian Idol 12 Contestants Save From Eviction This Week

There Are Two Names Who Gots Highest Votes From Audience This Week, We Can Get One of The Winner In The Two Names, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Gets Highest Votes This Week.

Ashish Kulkarni has been given a fabulous performance of the song “Rafta Rafta Dekho Ankh Meri Ladhi Hai” by the artist “Kishore Kumar”. Listening to him Rekha Ji gets stunned and she uses to whirl while he is singing. He received a compliment that “his performance is rocking.” And judges give him a standing ovation. Himesh Reshammiya calls his performance an item bomb. He set the entire stage on fire.

Indian Idol 12 Eliminated Contestants List

These Six Contestants are Eliminated From Indian Idol Season 12 Till Now, Nachiket Lele Was Eliminated Last Week, and In This Week One More Contestant Going To Leave Indian Idol 12

  1. Samyak prasana
  2. Vaishnav girish
  3. Beach Solanki
  4. Anushka Banerjee
  5. Sireesha Bhagavatula
  6. Nachiket Lele

Next, we have the most tremendous performance of “Mohd Danish” who represents the track “Rutre Hue Ate Hain Sab” of the artist Kishore Kumar. The judges give him a standing ovation. Rekha Ji praises him a lot by saying “you have a god gift and you sing like a real artist of the song.” Later Rekha wards off the evil of him and hugs him. She gets so impressed by his performance. And later Rekha Ji uses to sing the same song on the stage.

According to the Sources This Week No One Can Go Home, But if Makers Want To Elimination Then Sawai Bhatt and Mohammad Danish In Danger This Week, We Can Be Witness One More Shocking Elimination This Week On Indian Idol 12

Arunita Knjola sets the stage at another level of delights. She is so tuneful. She sings “Inn Ankhin Ki Masti Ki”. She sang it so well that it melts Rekha Ji’s heart and she offers her a dupatta to appreciate Arunita’s performance. Judges praise her a lot and are amused with her presentation. On the other hand, if we talk about Shanmuk Priya she slays the stage with her melodies singing. Even Rekha Ji gets so cheerful and uses to tab on Vishal Dadlani’s head. She even compliments Sahnmukh that “you not only feel the music you have the power of seeing it as well.” Don’t forget to watch the full episode on Sony Tv at 9:30 from Saturday To Sunday.

