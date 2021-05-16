ENTERTAINMENT

Indian Idol Season 12 Golden Jubilee Special 16th May 2021 Today Performances Elimination

Indian Idol Season 12 16th May 2021

The best reality show is all set to entertain everyone by introducing many fabulous episodes. Indian Idol Season 12 is going on with a very genuine excitement level among viewers and fans. Every weekend, fans just want to watch only one reality show Indian Idol because it showing extremely brilliant performances of the contestants. Recently, the reality show celebrates 50 episodes of this season and make the entire occasion very beautiful with the help of the contestants who remain in the show. Now, you will go to witness a very fantastic episode that gives you lots of moments to watch and remember.

Now, if we talk about the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 12 then it will be a complete pack of entertainment and all the episodes are worth watching. In the latest episode of the reality show, Sukhwinder Singh joins the show and grace the splendid performances of the outstanding contestants. A very huge number of people are ready to watch the fantastic and top enthralling episode in which all the contenders will showing their extreme talent and singing skills. Apart from this, the reality show going on with a very genuine speed and recently celebrated two occasion Eid and Golden Jubilee Special episode.

The biggest turn and twist of the show is that the elimination round is running and our lovable contestant will leave the show very soon. Some very common and famous names are suffering from the afraid of elimination in which the names included are given below.

  • Beach Solanki
  • Samyak prasanna
  • Vaishnav girish
  • Anushka Banerjee
  • Nachiket Lele

There are the contestants who are currently in the danger zone and facing the risk of elimination from the reality show. Apart from this, some capable and talented contestants already selected as the finalists. If we talk about the names of the contestants who already in the finalists of the show then their names are Pawandeep, Ashish, Danish, and Shanmukha Priya.

The reality show already entertaining lots of people across the country and now the contestants also willing to impress everyone in the audience and judging panel. As all of us know that the reality show is based on the public votes, hence, all the contestants have to show their superb and unbeatable performance to get more votes from the audience. Indian Idol Season 12 airing on Sony Entertainment Television at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday.

Related Items:

Most Popular

91
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
79
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
67
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
37
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top