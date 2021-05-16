Indian Idol Season 12 Golden Jubilee Special 16th May 2021 Today Performances Elimination

The best reality show is all set to entertain everyone by introducing many fabulous episodes. Indian Idol Season 12 is going on with a very genuine excitement level among viewers and fans. Every weekend, fans just want to watch only one reality show Indian Idol because it showing extremely brilliant performances of the contestants. Recently, the reality show celebrates 50 episodes of this season and make the entire occasion very beautiful with the help of the contestants who remain in the show. Now, you will go to witness a very fantastic episode that gives you lots of moments to watch and remember.

Now, if we talk about the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 12 then it will be a complete pack of entertainment and all the episodes are worth watching. In the latest episode of the reality show, Sukhwinder Singh joins the show and grace the splendid performances of the outstanding contestants. A very huge number of people are ready to watch the fantastic and top enthralling episode in which all the contenders will showing their extreme talent and singing skills. Apart from this, the reality show going on with a very genuine speed and recently celebrated two occasion Eid and Golden Jubilee Special episode.

The biggest turn and twist of the show is that the elimination round is running and our lovable contestant will leave the show very soon. Some very common and famous names are suffering from the afraid of elimination in which the names included are given below.

Beach Solanki

Samyak prasanna

Vaishnav girish

Anushka Banerjee

Nachiket Lele

There are the contestants who are currently in the danger zone and facing the risk of elimination from the reality show. Apart from this, some capable and talented contestants already selected as the finalists. If we talk about the names of the contestants who already in the finalists of the show then their names are Pawandeep, Ashish, Danish, and Shanmukha Priya.

The reality show already entertaining lots of people across the country and now the contestants also willing to impress everyone in the audience and judging panel. As all of us know that the reality show is based on the public votes, hence, all the contestants have to show their superb and unbeatable performance to get more votes from the audience. Indian Idol Season 12 airing on Sony Entertainment Television at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday.