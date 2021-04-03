Indian Idol Season 12 Latest Elimination Updates 3rd April 2021 Mallika E Ishq Rekha Special Episode

A massive entertaining show is on the way to give you much brilliant show to amuse all the audience. Yes, we are talking about Indian Idol 12 because the buzz of the show is currently flourishing at every place across the country. Now, the show is all set to entertain all the people because a very huge number of people love to watch the show. The makers of the show are happy after watching the TRP and the craze of the show among fans is also extremely high. The reality show is based on a very genuine singing competition in which all the contestants compete with each other to win the title of the show.
If you want to know the Written Update of Indian Idol 12 then here we provide all the information that going to happen in the upcoming episode. The best part of the episode that entertains all the people a lot is a special guest. So, the special guest of the show who will be appearing in tonight’s episode is Rekha. Everyone knows that the evergreen star and Bollywood Diva Rekha always stunned everyone by showing her astonishing beauty with alluring looks. Tonight, she will be joining the biggest stage of the singing competition to boost the engagement of people to watch the show.
The performances of the contestants in the show will be also superb and worth watching. If we talk about any of the best performances then we love Danish a lot. He will perform his performance on a song titled “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar”. The entire stage will be totally swinging in the soulful voice of the singer. While Arunita sung a song titled “Aankhon Ki Masti” that totally makes the scenario very romantic and everyone in the place just feels the song and her awesome voice.
After hearing the entire song, Rekha will give a shawl to Arunita. When the show going on and picking its speed then the show will have completely become awesome and brilliant. After hearing the melodious voice of Pawandeep, Rekha says that she will adopt Pawandeep just because of his outstanding and mind-blowing talent. So, after knowing all the incidents, it is cleared that the show will be very superb and amazing. Indian Idol Season 12 will be airing on Sony Entertainment Television and regularly amusing all the people by giving very genuine and beautiful episodes. Stay tuned with us to know more interesting and fabulous information related to reality shows.