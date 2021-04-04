Indian Idol Season 12 Latest Episode 4th April 2021 Rekha Special Sayli Kamble Eviction This Week?

Every weekend, people just want to watch reality shows because the makers decide to air reality shows on weekends. Today, we are going to tell about one of the most prominent and amazing reality show named Indian Idol 12. Everyone knows that the show holds a separate fanbase across the country. The makers are also very happy after watching the biggest success of the show across the country. For a decade, the show regularly maintaining its high TRP and collecting huge applause from the audience. This year also Indian Idol Season 12 getting much attention from the people towards the episodes of the show.

The contestants who participate in the show are also very genuine and talented. The mesmerizing performance and soulful voice of every contestant are completely fallen everyone in love with them. Indian Idol 12 always coming with many superb and awesome faces who totally make the show very important for the audience. Many times, the makers invite some special guests who make the moment more memorable for all the viewers and fans. The recent episode that aired on 3rd April 2021 invited the Bollywood Diva and the most beautiful celebrity Rekha.

Now, Rekha will also continue the stage on 4th April 2021 because she wants to enjoy some more moments with Indian Idol Season 12. The upcoming episode will be “Mallika-E-Ishq Rekha” Special because all the contestants prepare themselves to give a very beautiful tribute to the expression queen of the 90s. Rekha enjoys the moment when Pawandeep joins the stage and starts his performance. He will be going to sing the song for Rekha and he invites Rekha on stage to stand on the prompt. Now, the moment when he knees down in front of Rekha will be extremely mind-blowing and completely brilliant.

On the other hand, many performances of the contestants take place in the forthcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. The judges of the show also entertain every performance in which Pawandeep, Shanmukhapriya, Ashish, and many more contestants included. The voice of the participants will totally make the entire environment very brilliant and superb. If you want to know more details related to the ensuing episode of the show then you need to watch the complete episode on Sony Entertainment Television. Indian Idol 12 will be airing on 4th April 2021 at 9:30 PM. So, stay connected with us to know more information related to the performances of the contestants.