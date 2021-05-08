Indian Idol Season 12 Latest Episode 8th May 2021 100 Songs Of Kishore Kumar Special Tonight

Another brilliant and fantastic reality singing show is all set to air its brand new episode that totally astonishes all the viewers. So, we know that you understand what we are talking about. The name of the most prominent and popular reality show is Indian Idol Season 12. From the beginning of the reality show, it collecting lots of applause from the audience and entertain everyone by showing the extreme talent of the contestants on the stage. The makers of the show finding talented people across the country and organize a competition between them.

Now, if we talk about the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 12 then it will be Kishore Kumar Special Episode. Also, a very special guest joins the show to grace the reality show. So, the special guest of the show is the son of Kishore Kumar Amit Kumar Ganguly. Along with his father, he also belongs to the music industry and has a very brilliant talent for singing. He also appeared in many shows previously and make the entire episode very precious for the audience to watch it. Now, the forthcoming episode of the singing competition will be going to hit the top position on the TRP.

After a week, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya return to the show as the judges and it will be also increasing the interest among viewers. The reason behind the three judges leaves the show is the Chinese Virus. In the episode airing tonight, it is expected that Neha and Himesh will appear except Vishal. To give tribute to the legendary singer, all the contestants sing 100 songs. Apart from this, if we talk about the performances that will be going to enhance the enthrallment among fans then all the contestants present the fabulous performance on the stage.

Pawandeep who recently joined the show after recovering from the virus got a gift from the special guest. Yes, Amit Kumar gives his watch to Pawandeep after hearing his soulful and pleasurable voice. If we talk about the songs that he sings in the show then the names are “Dilbar Mere” and “Mere Dil Me Aaj Kya Hai” and “Kora Kagaj Tha Man Mera”. So, it will be extremely superb to watch the fabulous performance of contestants on the stage. Indian Idol Season 12 will be going to air on Sony Entertainment Television at 9:30 PM. The reality show containing such a huge fan following across the country and attracting the huge attention of the people.