ENTERTAINMENT

Indian Idol Season 12 Latest Episode 8th May 2021 100 Songs Of Kishore Kumar Special Tonight

Indian Idol 8th May 2021

Another brilliant and fantastic reality singing show is all set to air its brand new episode that totally astonishes all the viewers. So, we know that you understand what we are talking about. The name of the most prominent and popular reality show is Indian Idol Season 12. From the beginning of the reality show, it collecting lots of applause from the audience and entertain everyone by showing the extreme talent of the contestants on the stage. The makers of the show finding talented people across the country and organize a competition between them.

Now, if we talk about the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 12 then it will be Kishore Kumar Special Episode. Also, a very special guest joins the show to grace the reality show. So, the special guest of the show is the son of Kishore Kumar Amit Kumar Ganguly. Along with his father, he also belongs to the music industry and has a very brilliant talent for singing. He also appeared in many shows previously and make the entire episode very precious for the audience to watch it. Now, the forthcoming episode of the singing competition will be going to hit the top position on the TRP.

After a week, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya return to the show as the judges and it will be also increasing the interest among viewers. The reason behind the three judges leaves the show is the Chinese Virus. In the episode airing tonight, it is expected that Neha and Himesh will appear except Vishal. To give tribute to the legendary singer, all the contestants sing 100 songs. Apart from this, if we talk about the performances that will be going to enhance the enthrallment among fans then all the contestants present the fabulous performance on the stage.

Pawandeep who recently joined the show after recovering from the virus got a gift from the special guest. Yes, Amit Kumar gives his watch to Pawandeep after hearing his soulful and pleasurable voice. If we talk about the songs that he sings in the show then the names are “Dilbar Mere” and “Mere Dil Me Aaj Kya Hai” and “Kora Kagaj Tha Man Mera”. So, it will be extremely superb to watch the fabulous performance of contestants on the stage. Indian Idol Season 12 will be going to air on Sony Entertainment  Television at 9:30 PM. The reality show containing such a huge fan following across the country and attracting the huge attention of the people.

Related Items:

Most Popular

64
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top