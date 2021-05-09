Indian Idol Season 12 Latest Episode 9th May 2021 100 Songs Of Kishore Kumar Special Guest

One of the brilliant and toughest reality show Indian Idol Season 12 is going on to entertain all the people. The reality show is perfect as the singing competition and always presenting many superb episodes that entertain everyone. As all of us know that the reality show is entertaining almost everyone by showing the brilliant and amazing talent of the contestants after finding them from different corners of the country. Indian Idol Season 12 is going on with very huge popularity across the country and also maintaining the fan following very well. It will be actually very interesting to watch the superb performances of the contestants in the reality show.

If we talk about the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 12 then it will be extremely superb and going to entertain everyone across the country. Recently, the special guest of the show, the son of Kishore Kumar Amit Kumar Ganguly grace the entire platform and make the entire episode very special for all the viewers. In the last episode, all the contestants pay a very soulful tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar by singing 100 songs. Apart from this, the reality show is very amazing that provide various episodes which full of entertainment.

Now, the twist that takes place in the forthcoming episode is actually very awesome. All the boys and girls will be divided into two teams in which Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir leading both the teams. So, it is sure that the upcoming episode will be going to show the perfect episode that presents many unforgettable moments for all the viewers. Indian Idol Season 12 as always giving many hit episodes to maintaing its popularity and top position on the TRP chart. The contestants of the reality show also fantastic and brilliant who playing the game fairly and willing to grab the trophy.

The judges of the show Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani was affected by COVID-19 and this is the reason they are absent from the show. Now, for few episodes, Manoj Muntashir and Anu Malik join the show as the judges. The names of the battle that will be going to happen in the ensuing episode are Arunita Kanjilal versus Pawandeep Rajan, Sayali versus Nihal, Shanmukhapriya versus Ashish Kulkarni. So, it is cleared that Indian Idol Season 12 will surprisingly be adding brilliant episodes in which every fan getting much entertainment every weekend.