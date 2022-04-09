Indian international student murdered in Toronto ‘humble, humble, a lovely child’, says father

Police have identified the victim of the fatal shooting at Sherborne metro station on Thursday as 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev.

According to a tweet by the Indian Consulate in Toronto on Friday, Vasudev was an international student from India.

“We are surprised [and] Saddened by the unfortunate killing of Karthik Vasudev, an Indian student, in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday.”

There is no information as to why Vasudev, a first-semester student of marketing management at Seneca College, was shot or who was responsible.

Police have not yet made any arrests or released any information about the suspects. They are asking any witnesses to come forward.

‘Why was my son targeted?’

Victim’s father Jitesh Vasudev while speaking from India said…