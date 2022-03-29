indian navy: Goa: Indian Navy’s second Air Squadron 316 commissioned today at INS Hansa – The Economic Times Video

The Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316 was commissioned on March 29 at INS Hansa in Goa. It was commissioned in the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar. The Indian Navy had acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013. INAS 316 has been christened ‘The Condors’, after one of the largest flying birds in the world. “In today’s dynamic and complex security situation, this squadron’s operational capability will significantly enhance our ability to protect, preserve and promote our national maritime interests,” the Naval Staff Chief said.