Indian Navy’s second air squadron 316 commissioned at INS Hansa in Goa | Latest News India

The Indian Navy on Tuesday commissioned its second long-range maritime reconnaissance air squadron comprising a fleet of Boeing P-8I aircraft, adding muscle to the country’s surveillance in the Indian Ocean.

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316 was commissioned at the INS Hansa, a naval air station near Dabolim in Goa, in the presence of chief of naval staff, admiral R Hari Kumar.

“With the commissioning of INAS 316, we will be inducting four new P-8Is, delivered under the option clause with Boeing,” Kumar said. “These aircraft, with advanced maritime patrol radars, state-of-the-art acoustic suites, air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes are substantial capability enhancers.”

“While the potent assets of the Indian Navy would continue to innovate and enhance their combat role to…