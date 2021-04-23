ENTERTAINMENT

Indian Premier League 2021: Chris Morris Not Worth His Price Tag, Says Kevin Pietersen | Cricket News

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen just isn’t one to mince phrases and it was no completely different when he was fairly candid in stating that all-rounder Chris Morris, who hails from Pietersen’s nation of origin, South Africa, was not value the Rs. 16.25 crore paid for him ^(https://themiracletech.com/goto/https://sports activities.ndtv.com/ipl-2021/ipl-2021-auction-chris-morris-becomes-most-expensive-buy-in-ipl-history-goes-to-rajasthan-royals-for-rs-16-25-crore-2373334) by Rajasthan Royals on the IPL 2021 ^(https://themiracletech.com/goto/https://sports activities.ndtv.com/ipl-2021/pbks-vs-mi-preview-indian-premier-league-2021-defending-champions-mumbai-indians-look-to-steady-ship-against-punjab-kings-2419541) Gamers Public sale. “That is going to sound harsh, however he (Morris) went for lots extra money than I’d have ever paid for, to be utterly sincere,” Pietersen mentioned throughout a TV present.

“I simply don’t assume that he’s value that form of quantity. I believe there’s strain on him,” Pietersen mentioned whereas talking solely on the Star Sports activities Reside Feed Choose Dugout.

“He’s not a primary alternative for the South African facet. So, I believe we’re anticipating an excessive amount of, Pietersen added.

“There’s an excessive amount of talked about him. I don’t assume he’s the form of man that’s going to persistently ship.

“I imply this with the best deal of respect. There’s nothing particular about what he does, and if he does run-in, he’ll run-in for 2 video games. After which he’ll go lacking for a couple of video games and it’s not the form of factor that you ought to be seeing. He has the attributes,” Pietersen added.

Morris has to date scored 48 runs from 4 matches at a strike price of 154.83, with a match-winning 36 not out off 18 balls towards Delhi Capitals ^(https://themiracletech.com/goto/https://sports activities.ndtv.com/ipl-2021/indian-premier-league-axar-patel-joins-delhi-capitals-squad-after-recovering-from-covid-19-2420045) in RR’s solely win.

With the ball, the South African has claimed 5 wickets from the identical variety of matches with an economic system of 9.92 and a greatest of two/33.

