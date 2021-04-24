Indian Premier League 2021: Punjab Kings Batsman Chris Gayle Tries Amrish Puri’s Iconic Dialogue. Watch | Cricket News

Chris Gayle was one of many standout performers with the bat for Punjab Kings (PBKS) as they thrashed defending Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets in Chennai on Friday, for his or her second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Identified for his attacking aptitude, Gayle put his pure instincts apart and performed per the match state of affairs and scored an unbeaten 43 off 35 balls, along with his knock studded with 5 fours and two maximums. After contributing to his workforce’s win, Gayle was definitely delighted and it was seen in a video that the franchise posted on Twitter on Saturday. Within the video, Gayle may be seen attempting Amrish Puri’s iconic dialogue ‘Mogambo khush hua‘ from 1987 Bollywood film ‘Mr India‘.

After two quiet outings within the earlier two matches, Gayle batted with warning and stitched an unbeaten 79-run partnership with skipper KL Rahul for the second wicket to get Punjab Kings over the road after three defeats on the trot.

Gayle had begun the IPL 2021 marketing campaign with a brisk 40 towards Rajasthan Royals of their opening match however did not ship within the subsequent two matches, departing for 10 and 11 towards CSK and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Being the champion that he’s, Gayle turned issues round towards the mighty Mumbai Indians and performed an important knock. With the win, PBKS climbed to the fifth spot on the factors desk, with 4 factors of their account after as many matches.

Punjab Kings will subsequent face two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 26.