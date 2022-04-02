Indian Premier League 2022, KKR vs PBKS: Tim Southee’s Incredible Catch To Dismiss Kagiso Rabada Is Not To Be Missed. Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Tim Southee ran from long-off to mid-on before holding on to a very difficult catch to end Kagiso Rabada’s entertaining knock on Friday. After a brilliant start, Punjab Kings lost wickets at regular intervals and looked set for a low total, but Rabada provided them with a flourish at the death as he raced away to 25 runs with the help of four boundaries and a six. However, in the penultimate over, Andre Russell bowled a slower delivery that the South Africa pacer had a swipe at, but ended up slicing it up high in the sky. While it looked like the ball may land in no man’s land, Southee did brilliantly to cover a large amount of ground before taking a diving catch to send…