Indian Premier League 2022: Nitish Rana Fined 10 Per Cent Of Match Fees For Level 1 Offence, Jasprit Bumrah Reprimanded

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 offence during his team’s IPLmatch against Mumbai Indians. Senior MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been let off with a reprimand for breaching the code of conduct during the same game, which KKR won by five wickets on Wednesday. The IPL press release, however, doesn’t exactly specify the breach.

“Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Pune,” the media release stated.

“Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” it…