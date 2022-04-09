Indian Premier League 2022: What Ravi Shastri Said After Yuzvendra Chahal’s Shocking Revelation

Yuzvendra Chahal made a shocking revelation when he said that he was dangled from a balcony by a drunk Mumbai Indians teammate in 2013 and other players had to step in to bring the situation under control. This revelation left the cricket fraternity in absolute shock with many asking Chahal to name the player. Former India batter Virender Sehwag also tweeted, asking Chahal to name the player as the incident is very serious. Now, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has also reacted to the same, saying the incident is “not funny at all”.

He also said that “it is a big worry” if the player involved in the incident was not in a “conscious state of mind”. Shastri said the offender should be given a life ban.

“No laughing matter at all. I do not know who the person involved is, he was…