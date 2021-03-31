ENTERTAINMENT

Indian Premier League: The League of Sixes

Indian Premier League: The League of Sixes

IPL 14th season is scheduled to start from 9 April. The finals will be held on 30th May at the newly constructed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujrat. Amidst the pandemic, the BCCI has a great role to play, as the covid shadow looms large. It has  issued a documentary containing all the details regarding Covid-19 standard operating procedure guidelines.

Everybody will agree that the most exhilarating part in the cricket is listening to the spectators’ cheer when a batsman hits the ball out of the ground. We have seen a plethora of power hitters over the years. However, hammering the ball outside the boundary line is not as easy as it looks on television. It requires a mixture of muscle power, timing, practice, and judgment to hit spectacular sixes and encourage the spectators’ roar. In this recent video by Betway, Kevin Pietersen reveals the secrets of hitting a six.

Hitting sixes has been an inseparable part of T20 cricket. 14th IPL will also entertain some of the best six-hitters in the history of IPL such as Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and MS Dhoni.

Chris Gayle, a player from the West Indies team is on the top of the list with Most Sixes Record in IPL History. He has made one of the IPL all-time records by completing 300 sixes. AB De Villiers, also known as Mr. 360 degree holds the second position, followed by MS Dhoni of CSK at the third position. Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma tie at the 4th position as they have both hit equal sixes in total. Apart from all these well known cricketers, the Indian tournaments have also led to a  rise in many young hitters like Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dubey amongst many others. IPL has proved to be a great platform that has always led to a betterment in the skills of players and has helped the cricketers to bring their team out of the clinches of defeat.

The most number of sixes in an IPL season

Ever since the first IPL in 2008, the tournament has become a fest of sixes from the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. McCullum took the lead by hitting an unbeaten score of 158 runs with a huge number of sixes that stood at 13 which has set the precedent for the future editions of the IPL.

The IPL season 11 which was played in the year 2018 saw the most number of sixes ever since the commencement of IPL. In that season, 872 sixes were hit. The second highest number of sixes were hit during the IPL 2019.  A total of 784 sixes were hit in total in this season. There are five seasons in the IPL where over 700 sixes have been hit.

Teams with most sixes in IPL

When it comes to team wise records, RCB is at the top of the list as of now  and the credits for this huge position goes to the presence of players who rule the top individual six-hitters. Mumbai Indians is at the top of the list for hitting most boundaries in IPL as of now, all thanks to the players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kevin Pollard. MI is also known for its record of having played the most number of matches in the league.

Video provided by the Betway Insider.

