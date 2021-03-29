Indian Pro Music League 28th March 2021 Today’s Episode: Holi Special Performances

Here, we are back with the written update of the singing reality show named “Indian Pro Music League” which airs on Zee TV every Saturday-Sunday at 8 PM. The show has come up with a new and unique which is liking by the audience so much. The shows representing the first-ever music league on Indian Television. This is happening first in the history of reality shows that a number of popular singers have come together for a show. The show is doing very well on the TRP charts. The craze among the viewers for the show is at a very high level.

As we all know, there are six teams in the show who are competing with each other. Every week, all the teams come to the stage and perform their level to keep their team on first. The teams are performing exceptionally in the show. In today’s episode, Ravi Kishan coming to grace the show. Ravi Kishan is the most prominent actor, politician, and TV personality. Currently, he is working as a member of Parliament and Lok Sabha in Gorakhpur. He has worked in many films in different languages such as Hindi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. His presence will make the environment delight and entertaining.

In today’s episode, Priyanshi Srivastava of the Delhi Jammers team is going to mesmerize everyone with her soulful performance. She is going to perform on the song “Mere Naam Tu”. Ravi Kishan is going to impress with her performance very much and will amuse to listen to her voice. After her performance, she will ask him how to reply in Bhojpuri when some fights with her. On this, Ravi Kishan will come on the stage and speak some dialogue of his movies and Priyanshi will repeat the dialogue. Everyone will enjoy Ravi’s dialogues and praise him for his performances in the movies.

As we all know, the Holi festival is around the corner that is why everyone will also be performed on Holi songs. And it will start with UP Dabang’s performance as they will take their entry with the best of Holi songs. During their performance, everyone looks amuse and joins them on the stage. The environment will become musical in which everyone will be seen enjoying the performances. Overall, the episode is going to be filled up with lots of memorable and funny moments as well. So, don’t forget to watch the upcoming episode of “Indian Pro Music League” on Zee Tv at 8 PM. Stick with us to get all the latest updates.