Indian Pro Music League 8th May 2021 Today’s Episode: Reality Stars Playlist!

The most prognosticate show “Indian Pro Music League” is ready with its next innings for the amusement of the spectators. The concept of the show is unique in its own way which is highly appreciated by the audiences and they loved to watch the singing battle of their favorite singers. Not only the singing battle but their fun and frolic also grabs the attention of the audiences and they enjoy every bit of the show. The upcoming musical episode is ready to show the sensational singing performances of the singers along with a lot of fun and to make the show more exciting to watch Parineeti Chopra is also present in today’s episode. So let’s begin with the update of today’s episode on 8th May 2021.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will watch the sensational and magical performance of the Chocolate Boy Ankush and Chulbuli Priyanshi who is presenting the song “Tune Toh Pal Bhar Mein from Dabangg”. Their singing performance is so magical and pure which takes the audience into the world of love. The voices of both the contestants are very soothing which gives relaxation to listen and they both are looking very cute together.

After the end of their performance, the host Karan asks Priyanshi how she feels when she performs this romantic track and he also gives the compliment that when he listening to their performance he feels like he is in the ballroom and how you have too much love and romance in your performance. Both starts blushing and big smiles are clearly visible on their face. He asks when you give such a romantic performance don’t you feel wow the sexiest boy is standing beside me and in this reply, she starts to blush and says I feel very good. Anchor continues to pull their leg.

After this astonishing performance of Ankush and Priyanshi, the next power-packed performance of Rupali Jagga will surely give amusement to everyone. She also shares her journey in this musical industry which surely inspires many of the strugglers who want to make their career in the singing field. She says reality shows are like Universities for her and she is very happy that in these universities she has completed her masters. She further added that she is from Punjab and when she gets the chance to represent the state of the Punjab she gets very happy as she will going to reveal her Punjabi side through this show.

Rupali performs on the song “Maahi Ve” and filled the energy amongst the audience. She gives a thrilling performance and her song selection is really mindblowing and she gets appreciation from Parineeti Chopra as well. Today’s episode of the show is really interesting to watch, so readers do not forget to watch the episode of “Indian Pro Music League” on the Zee TV channel at 8:00 PM and lost in the magical voices of the singers.