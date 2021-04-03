Indian Pro Music League (IPML) 3rd April 2021 Episode: Legendary Gurdas Maan Special Performances!

We know that you guys are curiously waiting to get the written episode update of your best-loved dance reality shows “Indian Pro Music League” of the Tonight episode 3 April 2021. The episode is gonna make you guys launch a lot and you can enjoy the show as there many fantastic performances by the profound personalities. The stage tonight is gonna be on fire with the electrifying performances of the participants.

As per the promo, we will also be going to enjoy the comedy of Divyansh, He is looking cute in the avatar of saints. Use to crack numerous jokes on the stage which are gonna make pain your stomach by laughing. He uses to make fun of the host of the show. He takes an entry on stage on the song “Tere Chumme main Chamman Prash Hai”. Divyansh goes to the host and tells him to make him drink milk and after this, he says now I get the energy to make fun of you.

Mikka Singh is gonna slay the stage with his rocking performance. He has sung “Subha Hone Na De” and the audience gives him a huge round of applause. The audience uses to whirl while he is singing. Even the rest of the participants are also dancing on the track. And the girl from “WE SAFE INDIA PUNJABI LIONS” has been given a commendable performance. While the judge Babu Mann arises ger a lot and compliments her that “she is the finest singer and will definitely become a singing superstar one day.”

Later Punjabi Lions use to sing together on the stage and it is the b most delightful and cheerful moment of the show tonight. The format of the show is highly appreciable. And Divya Bahdsdajkar from FGujrat Rockers will gonna perform on the track “Ram Chahe Leela” and she sets the stage at the fire with her fabulous performance. The environment has gone crazy during her performance.

Read More:

After her presentation, she shares a story, how she reached here. She tells that “I never never thought that my life will give me this much as I’m from a poor background. And I’m feeling blessed to be a part of the show and singing in front of renowned judges.” Babu Mann praises her with delightful words. Viewers love to watch the show due to the concept of the reality show. Don’t forget to watch the show on Zee Tv at 8:00 pm from Saturday to Sunday.