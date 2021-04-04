Indian Pro Music League (IPML) 4th April Episode: Rituraj Mohanty Performance Makes Prachi Desai Emotional!

The show is all set for another thrilled and exciting episode on April 04, 2021. The show is doing really well in terms of entertaining the viewers. As we all know, this is the first-ever music league on Indian television. The craze among all the music lovers is very high as the show is containing a lot of amazing and well-known singers who have got huge popularity for their singing talent. The viewers are keenly waiting to watch the musical battles between the teams.

In today’s episode, Prachi Desai is coming on the stage of IPML. She is going to grace the show with her rocking entry. Prachi Desai is a very beautiful and gorgeous Bollywood actress who has worked in many films like Rock On, Life Partner, Once Upon Time In Mumbai, and many more. She started her acting career as a Tv actress with the “Kasam Se” serial. The actress has got huge popularity and fame for his acting skills. All the teams are excited and going to give some mesmerizing performances. The actress will be seen enjoying the performances.

In today’s episode, you will be going to see heart-touching and mind-blowing performances. Shaan is going to sing the “Chaar Kadam” song. Shaan’s magical voice will change the atmosphere of the show. Everyone will be seen appreciate his performance. Shaan is one of the most prominent singers who have sung a number of songs in the movies. His voice is very melodious and sweet which rules everyone’s heart. Special guest Prachi Desai will also perform on the stage along with singer Akriti Kakar. They will sing the “Rock On” song and everyone seem amazed seeing Prachi’s singing.

After that, Purva Mantri is going to perform the song “Jhoom Jhoom Baba”. Before his performance, the host of the show Karan Wahi will welcome Purva’s family, she will get very emotional and whatever she gets in her life all because of her family. After that, she starts her performance and amuses everyone with his soulful voice. The judge gives a standing ovation for her performance. Some amazing and nostalgic performances are going to happen in the show.