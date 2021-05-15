Indian Pro Music League Today episode 15th May 2021 Performance and Elimination Updates!

In the new episode of the Indian pro music league, you are going to see many of the amazing performances but you are not going to see an elimination because that is not required as there are no criteria of getting eliminated, the show is being loved by the fans and is getting a decent TRP and it is meant to happen as the concept of the show is pretty unique and people are craving for more as it has a concept of different teams which are fighting out to win the league.

Indian Pro Music League Elimination

The respective teams have their owners who are all pretty recognized in the industry and the singers have established musicians who are competing against each other to come out on top, and in the new episode, you are going to see many of the amazing performances, in the last episode it was seen that the legendary and veteran singer Gurdaas Maan came as the special guest to listen to the contestants has he praised them a lot as we saw in the last episode of Indian Pro Music League.

And now as the show has turned really competitive as the singers and musicians have up their game to win the league as the competition has reached a crucial point and it seems like that the fans are pretty excited as they know that the margin of error is none to less and for the musicians, it is going to be a task to get their respective team on the top of the league table. It is going to be more amazing as the fans can vote for their favorite contestants and can save them from getting out of the show as the voting criteria has come into the picture which was missing in the show up to this point but now the show is going to implement it.

The fans are eagerly waiting to listen to Priyanshi Srivastav who is going to perform today and she is going to blow away everyone with her amazing performance and also Shehnaz Akhtar who is part of the team Punjab lions is going to create havoc as she is going to mesmerize everyone with her soulful performance and everyone is going to praise her for the same and from now on the fans can also save their respective contestants by giving a missed call on the number 9930000322 which is the dedicated number for the individual contestant.

Then Rachit Verma is going to perform who is a part of the Mumbai Warriors and the fans can save him by giving a missed call on the number 9930000327 and also Divya Bhaskar who is a part of the Gujrat Rockers, you can save the contestant by giving a missed call on the number 9930000325 and the voting lines will be open until 8:00 pm so if you want to see your favorite contestant then you need to vote for them as soon as possible.