Indian Railways canceled special trains due to poor patronage

The railways is suffering once again in the growing cases of Kovid-19 in India. Lockdown-like conditions are reducing passenger numbers in every part of the country. Recently, Eastern Railway on Tuesday canceled at least 10 special trains on routes due to “poor patronage” until further notice.

Last month, Eastern Railway canceled 16 trains plying on routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kolkata and others. According to the press note of Eastern Railway, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special from May 20, New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special from May 21, Sealdah-Puri Special from May 9, Puri-Sealdah Special and Kolkata-Haldibari Special from May 20 will be canceled. .

The list of recently canceled trains is as follows:

02343: Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special canceled from May 20.

02344: New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special canceled from May 21.

02201: Sealdah-Puri Special canceled from 19 May.

02202: Puri-Sealdah Special canceled from May 20.

02261: Kolkata-Haldibari special canceled from May 20

02262: Haldibari-Kolkata Special canceled from May 21.

03181: Kolkata-Silghat Special canceled from 24 May.

03182: Silghat-Kolkata Special canceled from 25 May.

03063: Howrah-Balughat Special canceled from 19 May.

03064: Balughat-Howrah special canceled from May 19.

Meanwhile, the country is trying to deal with a second wave of coronaviruses. India recorded a total of 263533 new Kovid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, when the cases fell below the 3 lakh mark for India. While active cases show positive results, daily deaths are still increasing.