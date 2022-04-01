Indian Railways shares major achievements during Financial Year 2021-22

New Delhi, India (Urban Transport News): During the Financial Year 2021-22, Indian Railways (IR) achieved milestones in various categories including freight loading, electrification, New Line/ Doubling/ Gauge Conversion, Loco production and also the integration of technology for ensuring safety.

Highlights of Indian Railways (IR) achievements in Financial Year 2021-22 are mentioned below:

Freight Loading: IR has loaded 1418.10 MT during 2021-22 as compared to 1233.24 MT in 2020-21 (+184.99 MT)+15 %. This is the highest ever loading for IR in a Financial…