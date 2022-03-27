Indian restaurant sealed after veiled woman denied entry

An Indian restaurant in Bahrain was shut down by authorities after a veiled woman was denied entry into the restaurant.

The incident took place at the Bahrain Lanterns – an Indian restaurant located in the Adliya area of the country’s capital Manama.

Following the incident, the restaurant issued a formal apology on their social media handle.

The apology that was issued on Instagram said that the restaurant that has been in service for 35 years and has welcomed people of all nationalities in the Kingdom, regretted the mistake, made by the manager.

The veiled woman had gone to the restaurant along with her friend when the incident took place.

“Was surprised that my friend was not allowed to enter the restaurant because she was wearing the veil,” expressed the woman’s friend…